Texas DPS to increase patrols for NYE

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - In an effort to increase safety on the roads, the Texas Department of Public Safety will be increasing enforcement efforts for New Years Eve, looking for drunk drivers, speeders, seat belt violators and other dangerous drivers.
“The holidays are a wonderful time of year, and it’s up to each and every Texan to be responsible behind the wheel so that everyone makes it home safely to their family during the holidays,” said DPS Director Steven McCraw.
Last year, DPS said troopers issued more than 86,00 citations and warnings. DPS enforcement efforts also result in 400 DWI-related arrests.
Winter weather threats may also be a factor during travel this New Years Eve.
Tips to prepare for winter can be found on the Texas DPS website.
