Sunday morning fire causes $100k of damage to Amarillo home

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - A Sunday morning fire caused an estimated $100,000 of damage to a home and inflicted life-threatening injuries on two family pets.
Around 9:52 a.m., Amarillo Fire Department responded to a house fire near the 2902 block of Shield Court.
When units arrived on the scene, heavy smoke was pouring from the rear of the house.
A homeowner was attempting to re-enter the home to rescue two dogs still trapped inside.
Amarillo fire crews prevented the person from entering the building and rescued the animals themselves.
Firefighters performed lifesaving measures on the pets at the scene.
The fire was considered under control as of 10:07 a.m.
While the fire was confined to the kitchen, smoke caused damage throughout the house.
The Amarillo Fire Marshal’s Office ruled the fire’s cause as undetermined.
Amarillo fire officials are reminding the public to never reenter a home that is on fire.
