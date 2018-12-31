Man in hospital after car chase, standoff in Moore County

MOORE COUNTY, TX (KFDA) - One man was taken to the hospital after a car chase and standoff took place in Moore County on December 30.
On Sunday, the Moore County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a residence in the West Subdivision regarding a suicidal man.
Officials were able to find the man after the caller gave a description of his vehicle.
Officers attempted to make a traffic stop, but the driver did not stop and a chase ensued.
According to officials, the driver began travelling west on US-87 at speeds exceeding 100 miles-per-hour. The suspect turned around and began heading back towards West Subdivision, where he lost control of his vehicle and hit a telephone pole.
Officials said the suspect left the vehicle, ran into a house and barricaded himself in the garage.
Due to safety concerns, The Moore County Emergency Response Team was dispatched to the home. They were able to get the man out of the house without incident.
The suspect was taken to the Moore County Hospital to be evaluated for his mental health condition.
Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.