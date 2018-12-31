GRAPHIC: Migrant kids pushed, dragged by staff at shelter

(CNN) - Criminal charges are being considered in Arizona in the wake of surveillance videos showing workers at a shelter for migrant kids dragging and pushing at least three kids.
The shelter, now closed, was operated by Southwest Key, the nation's largest provider of migrant children shelters.
WARNING: Images have been blurred, but the video may be disturbing to viewers.
The video’s contents were first reported by The Arizona Republic after an open records request with the Arizona Department of Health Services, which licenses some of the so-called “tender-age facilities” run by the government contractor.
It shows incidents that happened to at least three migrant children where staffers are seen dragging and pushing migrant kids.
Southwest Key said it reported the incidents in mid-September to local law enforcement, as well as federal officials.
There was an investigation by the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office, but they concluded that they would not bring forward criminal charges.
That has seemed to have changed, though. They are going to recommend the alleged child abuse case to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office.
"Based upon the evidence gathered during this thorough investigation, Maricopa County Sheriff's Office executive command has made the decision to submit the case to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office for its review and determination of criminal charges," they said in a statement.
The case will be submitted on Monday, and further questions about this matter should be directed to the county attorney, they added.
The shelter in question, the Hacienda Del Sol, was closed and suspended by the federal government.
