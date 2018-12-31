Discovery Centers unveils new programs, exhibits and outdoor park for 2019

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Children visiting the Don Harrington Discovery Center celebrated the end of 2018 by exploring exhibits that will be leaving in the next few weeks.
The DHDC’s Rescue exhibition will be removed on January 13 and will be replaced by the Battle of the Titans exhibit by January 26.
“So, coming in January, we have Clash of the Titans, which is exhibitions all about dinosaurs. Everybody loves dinosaurs, so that’s coming," said Director of Visitor Experiences at DHDC Mandi Ried. "And also coming up in a few months we’re going to have an outdoor science park that we are going to start building. “
DHDC has been working on the plans for the outdoor park for several years and look forward to it opening in 2019.
“It’s going to have multi-areas out there," said Director of Education and Exhibits at DHDC Kyle Hadley. "It is going to have a dinosaur dig pit area, some dinosaurs out there. We are going to have some physics stuff so you can see what a pulley does and a leaver and things like that do.”
This is just the beginning for their outdoor exhibit--the center hopes to add onto the exhibit as years go on.
DHDC is also adding more educational programs, including the Code Your Future program.
Along with their summer break camps, the center will be starting a spring break camp.
“We’re going to have a lot of new early childhood programs. We have actually redone a bunch of the ones we already have; a sleep overnight where parents and their children can come and spend the night here and have a night at the museum and have a lot of fun,” said Ried.
DHDC is looking forward to the new changes in 2019 and hopes the community is too.
