Code Blue Warming Station open for those needing shelter from freezing tempatures

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The Code Blue Warming Station at the Guyon Sanders Resource Center located at 200 S. Tyler is open to anyone needing shelter from the freezing weather expected over the next several nights.
Anyone who sees someone who may be in need of shelter in Amarillo can call (806) 414-2243.
The center is also in need of donations as winter weather sets in.
More are in need of the resource center during this time of year especially with Code Blue Warming Stations activated, they are in need of basic supplies.
Some of the donations needed include laundry and cleaning supplies, hygiene items like shampoo and conditioner, feminine products, and soap, as well as used coats to protect against the winter weather.
For more information on how to donate visit guyonsaunders.com
