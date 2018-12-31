Clovis PD to conduct DWI checkpoints in January

CLOVIS, NM (KFDA) - On January 4 and 25, the Clovis Police Department will be conducting a sobriety checkpoint in the city of Clovis.
Clovis police will also be conducting DWI enforcement patrol hours throughout the month of January.
Officers will be specifically targeting drunk and drug-impaired drivers.
The Clovis Police Department said law enforcement officers throughout New Mexico will be out in force to make sure that drunk drivers do not cause tragedy on the roads.
Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.