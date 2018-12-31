Amarillo-area New Year’s Eve events

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Live music, special deals and champagne toasts will help residents around the Panhandle turn the page on 2018.
Here’s what’s going on around the area:
Khiva Shrine’s 2019 New Year’s Party
The Khiva Shriners will ring in 2019 with their New Year’s Eve party beginning at 8:00 p.m.
Heavy hors d’oeuvres will be served throughout the evening, with a special late-night breakfast dinner served at 11:00 p.m.
Champagne toasts, beverages and party favors will be provided.
The evening will also feature live music by The Solano Project.
Tickets are $30 for members and $40 for non-members, and are available by calling (806) 373-2845 or by stopping at the Khiva Shrine.
____________________________________________________________________________________________________
Crush Wine Bar’s New Year’s Eve Dinner
Those looking to celebrate before midnight can stop by Crush Wine Bar’s 2018 New Year’s Eve Dinner.
Diners can enjoy a special four-course menu created specifically for New Year’s Eve for $75 per person.
Seating will be from 5:30 p.m. to 9:45 p.m.
Reservations are recommended and can be made by calling (806) 418-2011.
____________________________________________________________________________________________________
The Door Christian Fellowship Church’s New Year’s Talent Show
Parents and children can enjoy a talent show, a live puppet show and a look back at the year at The Door Church in Amarillo.
Beginning at 8:00 p.m., those attending can enjoy the talent show, as well as a performance of The Wizard of Claus, a live musical featuring puppets.
The church will award prizes throughout the evening, ending the night with a 2018 Year-in-Review video.
The event is free and open to the public.
For more information, call (806) 372-6133.
A New Year’s Evening at the 806 & Golden Light Cantina After-party
A live DJ and free champagne will mark the evening at The 806 Coffee + Lounge in Amarillo.
From 10:00 p.m. to midnight, attendees can enjoy live music from DJ FishLips, with a free champagne toast to begin the year.
The event costs $5 per person and is only open to those 21 and older.
After the champagne toast at midnight, GoldenLight Cantina will host an after-party featuring music by Garrett Bryan until 2:00 a.m.
____________________________________________________________________________________________________
Metropolitan Speakeasy Black & Gold Cocktail Party
A more formal celebration can be found at Metropolitan Speakeasy beginning at 4:00 p.m.
The bar will host a cocktail party, featuring their full menu, as well as several special wines and champagnes.
Black and gold cocktail attire is encouraged, but optional.
Reservations are recommended, and can be made by calling (806) 242-0117.
____________________________________________________________________________________________________
Live Well Fit’s New Year’s Eve Yoga Mala
A more peaceful beginning to 2019 can be found at Live Well Fit in Amarillo.
The fitness center is hosting a free Yoga Mala event for practitioners, with donations benefiting Heal the City.
Participants will perform 108 sun salutations, a yoga pose, to begin the year.
The event will be from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Live Well Fit yoga studio.
____________________________________________________________________________________________________
Esquire Jazz Club’s New Year’s Eve party
Patrick Swindell and the Esquire Jazz Band will headline the 2018 celebrations at Esquire Jazz Club in Amarillo.
The event will feature tiered pricing, with packages ranging from $25 to $140.
From Esquire Jazz Club (emphasis added):
- The Bronze Ticket Package is for bar or lounge seating only and is being sold for $25 per person, which includes cover charge and a champagne toast.
- The Silver Ticket Package includes cover charge for your party of up to 4 guests, a charcuterie book box, a veggie book box, a chocolate book box, party favors and a complimentary champagne toast at midnight. - $140
- The Gold Ticket Package includes cover charge for your party of up to 6 guests, 2 charcuterie book boxes, 1 hummus book box, 1 vegetable book box, 1 chocolate book box, complimentary champagne toast at midnight, and party favors. There are 4 of these tables. - $210
- The Platinum Ticket Package includes cover charge for your party of up to 12 guests, 3 charcuterie book boxes, 2 hummus book boxes, 1 vegetable book box, 2 chocolate book boxes, complimentary champagne toast at midnight, and party favors. There is only one of these tables. - $420
Doors for the event open at 8:00 p.m.
____________________________________________________________________________________________________
Off the Hook Seafood’s Five-Course NYE dinner
Diners and music lovers alike can enjoy a five-course meal at Off the Hook Seafood in Amarillo, featuring live music from Scotty Alexander.
Attendees can enjoy the meal and a photo booth on-site.
The evening will also feature a champagne toast and hor d’oeuvres at midnight.
Tickets are $150 per person, including tip, and can be purchased by calling (806) 350-5445.
