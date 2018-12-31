AAA to offer free rides for NYE

AAA to offer free rides for NYE
AAA will be offering free rides for New Years Eve as part of their Holiday Safe Ride Program. (Source: AAA)
By Britt Snipes | December 31, 2019 at 2:50 PM CST - Updated December 31 at 2:50 PM

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - AAA will be offering free rides this New Years Eve as part of their Holiday Safe Ride Program.

Beginning at 6:00 p.m., AAA’s Tipsy Tow service will provide a ‘ride-and-tow-home’ up to 10 miles.

The program is part of AAA’s effort to ensure everyone is safe this New Year by designating a sober driver.

You do not have to be a AAA member to use the service, but it is a one-way, one-time ride for a driver and their vehicle.

The Tipsy Tow service will end on January 1 at 6:00 a.m.

Drivers can call (800) 222-4357 to arrange their ride.

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.