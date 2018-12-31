AAA to offer free rides for NYE

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - AAA will be offering free rides this New Years Eve as part of their Holiday Safe Ride Program.
Beginning at 6:00 p.m., AAA’s Tipsy Tow service will provide a ‘ride-and-tow-home’ up to 10 miles.
The program is part of AAA’s effort to ensure everyone is safe this New Year by designating a sober driver.
You do not have to be a AAA member to use the service, but it is a one-way, one-time ride for a driver and their vehicle.
The Tipsy Tow service will end on January 1 at 6:00 a.m.
Drivers can call (800) 222-4357 to arrange their ride.
Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.