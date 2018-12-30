Polls open in Bangladesh's parliamentary elections

Bangladeshi police personnel seal the voting material at a distribution center before being transported to polling stations on the eve of the general elections in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018. As Bangladeshis get set for Sunday's parliamentary elections, there are fears that violence and intimidation could keep many away from the polls, including two opposition candidates who said police had barricaded them inside their homes. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath) (AP)