Person killed by lion at NC animal center; lion also killed

The Conservators Center, located in Caswell County, will be closed until further notice. (Source: Raycom Media)
By Jordan Smith | December 30, 2019 at 4:21 PM CST - Updated December 30 at 4:27 PM

YANCEYVILLE, NC (RNN) - One person is dead after being attacked by a lion Sunday afternoon at North Carolina’s Conservators Center.

According to WNCN, the lion escaped a locked area of an enclosure as an animal keeper performed routine cleaning.

The lion was later killed by gunfire so officials could retrieve the body of the slain person.

The Conservators Center, located in Caswell County, will be closed until further notice. It released the following statement to local media:

The Conservators Center is devastated by the loss of a human life today. While a husbandry team led by a professionally trained animal keeper was carrying out a routine enclosure cleaning, one of the lions somehow left a locked space and entered the space the humans were in and quickly killed one person. It is unclear at this time how the lion left the locked enclosure. The lion was shot and killed to allow Caswell County personnel to retrieve the worker. This is an ongoing investigation, we have no further details at this time, and the family has not yet been notified. We will offer more information as we know more. The Conservators Center will be closed until further notice.

