Foster, adopted children shop for new shoes paid for by Amarillo doctor

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Christmas continues for some foster and adopted children in Amarillo as they picked out new shoes for the new year.
“Sometimes they may have not in their past gotten to get new shoes,” said President of the Greater Amarillo Foster Parent Association Edna Zack. “So this is maybe something new for them that they never got to pick their own pair of brand new shoes. They may have gotten hand-me-downs or something. So to see their faces while they get to pick out the shoes is really awesome.”
“You don’t have to spend your own parents' money,” said Zack’s adopted daughter Keely Zack. “And also some kids don’t get shoes so it’s a privilege for them to get whatever they want.”
The shopping spree is thanks to an act of kindness by a local Amarillo doctor who used to buy Christmas gifts for kids in need several years ago.
“I don’t have kids myself, so around Christmas time, I always feel like, ‘Hey, I might as well buy Christmas gifts, but who do you give it to?’,” said Dr. Rouzbeh Kordestani. “A few years ago we counted it was something like $5,000 of gifts and presents around Christmastime and it was rows and rows and rows being all stacked up at Walmart, and that was neat. And this is a little bit different because for the first time, instead of just giving gifts and feeling good, you actually see the kids and quietly watch them pick their own Christmas gifts.”
Last year, he partnered with Shoe Carnival for the first time to help out foster and adopted children through the Greater Amarillo Foster Parent Association.
He said it’s grown this year to serve even more children.
“We had the first event last year and we didn’t know what to expect and it turned out it was a big deal,” said Kordestani. “The kids loved it, everyone was running around. I’d never seen so much joy and again, you just kind of sit there and kind of watch it happen.”
Zack said as an adoptive parent herself, it means everything to be able to provide for your child, especially this time of year.
“It is expensive to raise a child and you’re taking on these children that you love tremendously and so you want to be able to provide as much as you can for these kids and love them like they’re your own,” she said.
“It’s especially good for the kids because they get to start the new year with new shoes and they feel good about themselves,” said adoptive parent, Chrissy Deanda. “We’re just appreciative of Dr. Kordestani and what he does for them every year. And we’re proud to be a part of it.”
The Greater Amarillo Foster Parent Association provides families with field trips and other fun activities throughout the year. They’re hoping to receive a sponsor in the new year to provide even more trips and shopping opportunities for children in need.
