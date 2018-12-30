Foster, adopted children shop for new shoes paid for by Amarillo doctor

“I don’t have kids myself, so around Christmas time, I always feel like, ‘Hey, I might as well buy Christmas gifts, but who do you give it to?’,” said Dr. Rouzbeh Kordestani. “A few years ago we counted it was something like $5,000 of gifts and presents around Christmastime and it was rows and rows and rows being all stacked up at Walmart, and that was neat. And this is a little bit different because for the first time, instead of just giving gifts and feeling good, you actually see the kids and quietly watch them pick their own Christmas gifts.”