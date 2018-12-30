Colder weather brings increase in stolen vehicles

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - With the chilly temperatures, when heading out, you may be tempted to warm up the car and head back inside, but local officers say that can make you a target for thieves.
According to the Amarillo Police Department, there have been 939 stolen vehicles in Amarillo this year, with more than 800 of those having the keys in the vehicle or left running.
Officers say that stolen auto rates could be reduced by 87 percent if everyone would take their keys out or not leave it running without them there.
Texas Transportation Code 545.404
Offense is a Class C misdemeanor
5(a)Except as provided by Subsection (b), an operator may not leave a vehicle unattended without:
(1)Stopping the engine;
(2)Locking the ignition;
(3)Removing the key from the ignition;
(4)Setting the parking brake effectively; and
(5)If standing on a grade, turning the front wheels to the curb or side of the highway.
(b) The requirements of Subsections (a)(1), (2), and (3) do not apply to an operator who starts the engine of a vehicle by using a remote starter or other similar device that:
(1)Remotely starts the vehicle's engine without placing the key in the ignition; and
(2)Requires the key to be placed in the ignition or physically present in the vehicle before the vehicle can be operated.
