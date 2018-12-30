Cold Saturday night, Warmer Sunday

It is going to very cold overnight with lows on the teens. Melted snow will refreeze overnight causing slick spots on the roads into Sunday morning. Sunday will be mostly sunny with warmer temps in the 30's and low 40's. Our next cold front and winter storms looks to impact the area New Years Eve into New Years Day. We may see light snow again in the west and central Panhandle News Year Eve night. We will also see very cold temps returning. New Years Eve Day will be in the 30's but we will drop into the teens overnight. Winds will be breezy and wind chills will feel in the single digits even below 0 as we ring in the new year. New Years Day will be very cold with highs in the 20's. We warm back into the 50's and low 60's by the end of next week.