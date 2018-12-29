Rick Husband Airport planning ahead for winter weather and travel delays

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Even with Friday’s lighter snowfall in the Amarillo area, large plow trucks are barreling through and clearing out Rick Husband Airport’s runways.
"If you think of one mile as being a two-lane road, about 24-feet wide, we have 109 miles of that here of pavement so any snow removal can be pretty significant for us,” said Michael Conner, Director of Aviation at Rick Husband Airport.
As weather conditions change in the panhandle, air travel and runway conditions can change quickly.
“We can see dramatic changes in a matter of an hour or so,” said Allan Gwyn, NewsChannel 10 Meteorologist. “You can get these heavy snow-bursts that come in and drop one or two inches an hour and then be gone, so winter weather here can really play a big role on travel in our area, especially with flights going in and out of the airport.”
In order to keep passengers and crews safe during inclement weather, Rick Husband Airport is planning ahead, from communicating with airlines to keeping runways and passenger areas as clear and safe as possible for travel.
"Our winter events are pre-cursored by a lot of planning,” said Conner. "We go through and make sure all of our equipment is in tip-top shape and running and make any repairs that might need to be made."
"And make sure that everybody's trained properly on the equipment and everybody's on the same page on what we're going to be doing,” Connor continued.
As passengers, you can also prepare ahead of time if weather may affect your flight.
"I think the best thing you can do is get your airline's app. If you stay informed through the app, that's the best thing that can text you, you can look on the app and see what's going on with your particular app,” said Conner. “The other thing is to stay patient."
Conner says calling your specific airline for flight updates is another good way to stay informed as you head to the skies for winter travel.
