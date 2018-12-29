First responders prepare for winter weather in the Panhandle

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Snow, ice and sleet have caused dangerous conditions across the Panhandle and the Amarillo Medical Services have adjusted their day-to-day response in order to help their patients during the harsh conditions.
“Anytime we have upcoming winter weather we get advisories from the Amarillo Office of Emergency Management," said Chief of Emergency Medical Services for AMS Will Hendon. "They let us know what the expectations are, how confident they are based on the National Weather Service’s predictions, and then we go from there and base our responses off of what we were given from the National Weather Services.”
As a result of the storm, they’ve placed more ambulances on the street.
“We also make sure our four-wheel drive units are prepared because we typically have areas that we can’t access as well with a two-wheel drive vehicles that can then transport those patients to the hospital.” said Hendon.
AMS said they also remain conscious of their staff’s safety during inclement weather conditions.
"Well, you know, if we can’t get there safely, then we can’t treat our patients. So, obviously the caregivers being safe in route to the call is paramount, so we’re going to reduce our speed. We’re going to pay close attention to what we are doing to make sure we can get there to help those people and we don’t have an accident in the process of trying to help those people in need.” said Hendon.
LIFESTAR is also taking the necessary precautions during the weekend winter storm.
“We are a visual flight rules program for our helicopters and instrument flight rules program from our fixed-wing aircraft, so it has to be visual," said Business Development Manager at LIFESTAR Jeremy Tracy. "Our pilots, prior to flight, they will check the weather, along with our OCC or operational command control out of Denton, Texas and each flight is a case by case basis.”
On the ground or in the air, our first responders take these harsh conditions into account to keep the Panhandle safe.
Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.