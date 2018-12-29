Emergency winter storm shelters open in Amarillo and Tucumcari

By Britt Snipes | December 28, 2018 at 9:09 PM CST - Updated December 28 at 9:23 PM

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - All around the area, a winter storm system has brought snow, ice and below freezing temperatures.

In response to the inclement weather, emergency storm shelters have opened their doors to ensure everyone stays warm tonight.

First Baptist Church Tucumcari has opened a storm shelter for stranded travelers, located at 321 West Center Street in Tucumcari, New Mexico.

Although I-40 west out of Tucumcari is open, the Quay County Sheriff’s Office asks drivers to use caution.

Other roads in New Mexico are still experiencing closures as well.

The Amarillo Police Department also shared that the Code Blue Warming Station is open to those without homes to stay warm.

The station is open tonight at the Guyon Sanders Resource Center located at 200 South Tyler Street.

Anyone who sees someone who may be in need of shelter in Amarillo can call (806) 414-2243.

