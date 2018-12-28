Tulia man dies in crash trying to avoid hitting deer in the road

HALL COUNTY, TX (KFDA) - A Tulia man has died after a rollover crash that happened when he tried to avoid hitting a deer in the road.
Texas DPS officials say 29-year-old Miguel Luna Jr. from Tulia was driving on SH 256 around 12 miles from Lakeview on Christmas Eve.
DPS officials say Luna made an evasive maneuver to avoid a deer that ran in front of the vehicle. The vehicle entered a ditch and rolled.
Luna was ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
The passenger, Marcah Christa Luna, 32, was treated and released at the scene.
