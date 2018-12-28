Sears and Sears Auto Center in Amarillo to close

Sears released a list of their under-performing stores that will close in March, with the Amarillo location in Westgate Mall on the list. (Source: KFDA)
By Britt Snipes | December 28, 2018 at 4:46 PM CST - Updated December 28 at 4:47 PM

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Sears released a list of their under-performing stores that will close in March, with the Amarillo location in Westgate Mall on the list.

On Friday, the Sears Holding Company released a list of 80 under-performing stores that will close in the new year.

The Amarillo store, located inside Westgate Mall, was on the list and will close its doors by March. The company also announced that the auto center at the Amarillo store will close in late January.

According to an announcement from Sears, the move is part of the financial restructuring of the company that has been struggling in bankruptcy.

Sears said they have notified the employees of the stores that will be affected by the closures.

The company set a deadline for someone to buy the company by December 28.

Liquidation sales at the stores are expected to begin in two weeks.

The company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in October of this year.

