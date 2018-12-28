Road closures in NM due to winter weather

TUCUMCARI, NM (KFDA) - The winter storm brought in snow to Eastern New Mexico and the Texas Panhandle.
Some roads are closed in New Mexico.
According to the Tucumcari Quay Regional Emergency Communications Center, I-40 is closed at mile marker 305 eastbound and 289 westbound due to a stalled vehicle.
According to nmroads.com, there are difficult driving conditions on US-60 from mile marker 363 to mile marker 397 in Texico.
NMDOT trucks are plowing and salting the roads, however, drivers are asked to reduce speed and use caution.
The New Mexico State Police are urging the public to be safe and stay off the roadways.
