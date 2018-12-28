Road closures in NM due to winter weather

(Source: RNN)
By Kaitlin Johnson | December 28, 2018 at 11:53 AM CST - Updated December 28 at 11:53 AM

TUCUMCARI, NM (KFDA) - The winter storm brought in snow to Eastern New Mexico and the Texas Panhandle.

Some roads are closed in New Mexico.

According to the Tucumcari Quay Regional Emergency Communications Center, I-40 is closed at mile marker 305 eastbound and 289 westbound due to a stalled vehicle.

Posted by Tucumcari Quay Regional Emergency Communications Center on Friday, December 28, 2018

According to nmroads.com, there are difficult driving conditions on US-60 from mile marker 363 to mile marker 397 in Texico.

NMDOT trucks are plowing and salting the roads, however, drivers are asked to reduce speed and use caution.

Some roads closed in NM due to winter weather (Source: nmroads.com)
The New Mexico State Police are urging the public to be safe and stay off the roadways.

Posted by New Mexico State Police on Thursday, December 27, 2018

