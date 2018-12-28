More snow on the way!

Another winter storm system is headed our way as we continue to deal with very chilly temperatures. With temperatures staying at or below freezing through Sunday morning our snow chance will continue to increase as the next storm comes in tonight from eastern New Mexico. The greatest snow totals are expected along the I-40 corridor in eastern New Mexico over the next 36 hours with five to seven inch range possible. The next problem will be the northerly winds creating drifting and blowing snow conditions that will make travel very treacherous for the western Texas panhandle into New Mexico! All travel is highly discouraged to the west as the last storm system has already made travel very bad. The storm will last through midday Saturday before starting to clear out but the effects may last well into Sunday.