Local businessman donates 10% of profits to Amarillo’s Ronald McDonald House

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Local businessman Jared Fuller, owner of Alpha Pavement Technology, decided last year that his company would give back to the community.
Last Thanksgiving, Alpha Pavement Technologies posted a poll on their Facebook page asking the community to recommend a charity they could donate to.
“We put out a call to basically give us a Facebook vote and find out who we could give to, a local charity, and the Facebook responses to this were overwhelming in favor to The Ronald McDonald House,” said Fuller.
After a year of paving, the company donated 10 percent of their profits to The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Amarillo. Today, Jared personally presented the check to RMHC.
“This is based upon the Christian principal of 10 percent and even though I try to be faithful in my personal life, I thought that there needed to be opportunity in our professional life,” said Fuller.
“I had no idea what the final amount was going to be," said the Executive Director of The Ronald McDonald House Shelley Cunningham. "So that was a very, very pleasant and appreciated surprise.”
RMHC offers refuge to families who have children that are seriously ill and hospitalized. Families are provided with a comfortable room and amenities like a kitchen, laundry facility and play area.
Although guests are asked to pay $20 a night, if possible, over 50 percent of the guest are unable to pay due to medical expenses.
“That donation from Alpha Paving, it will cover so many families who need a place to stay and it just is so incredible to be able to say to a family, when they come and check in, if you can’t pay for this, someone is thinking about you. Someone has paid for it already,” said Cunningham.
“I am really kind of ashamed that it took me so long to come up with it. But, I want to do better in Amarillo and the community as we go forward,” said Fuller.
Alpha Pavement Technology is moving forward and is currently accepting suggestions on their Facebook page to select a charity for 2019.
