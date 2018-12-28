FIRST ALERT: Snow showers impacting area through Saturday

Another winter storm system is impacting the area as we continue to deal with very chilly temperatures. Temperatures will remain below freezing through Sunday morning. Winds chills will drop into the teens and single digits.
A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Roosevelt, Curry and Quay counties until 12 pm Saturday. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the western Panhandle, Cimarron County and Union County through 12 pm Saturday.
Light to moderate snow showers will continue off and on throughout the day. Roads will become slick, and blowing snow may cause low visibility.
The greatest snow totals are expected along the I-40 corridor in Eastern New Mexico over the next 24 hours with five to seven inches of snow possible. The western Texas panhandle including Amarillo can see an additional one to three inches.
The next problem will be the northerly winds creating drifting and blowing snow conditions that will make travel very treacherous for the western Texas Panhandle into New Mexico.
All travel is highly discouraged to the west as the last storm system has already made travel very bad. The storm will last through mid-day Saturday before starting to clear out, but the effects may last well into Sunday.
