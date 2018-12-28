Despite high gang violence in Texas, APD says no cause for concern in Amarillo

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - This year, there are ten significant gangs reported in the Texas Panhandle, including three street gangs.
The Texas Department of Public Safety reported two of those ten gangs have a significant amount of members in Potter County.
According to the DPS’s November 2018 Texas Gang Threat Assessment, Texas gangs are responsible for high levels of violence throughout the state.
For the Texas Panhandle, the most recent report of assault rates shows gang arrests for violent crimes at 85 percent.
Even with these high rates, Amarillo Police Department officials said the community has no reason to worry about gangs being an issue in Amarillo.
“Here in Amarillo, while we do acknowledge that we do have crime, we do acknowledge that we have gang members,” said Amarillo Police Department Sergeant Carla Burr. “We don’t have a gang problem in Amarillo. We don’t have any issues that are specifically related to gangs that are causing problems. We don’t try to talk about it because we don’t wanna give acknowledgement to a problem that we don’t have.”
The DPS reported the majority of gang arrests in the Texas Panhandle were for drug and property crimes.
Although Burr said gang activity isn’t a cause for concern in Amarillo, she said APD continues to be proactive in keeping Amarillo’s youth away from any criminal or gang involvement.
“We do offer opportunities in our community through the police department for kids to give them an alternative to getting involved in something in criminal behavior or gangs,” said Burr. “Those officers are right there in the community where kids are hanging out right after school, and giving them an opportunity to get to know them one-on-one and talk about issues they might have.”
For more information about programs APD offers for kids, call (806)378-3038.
