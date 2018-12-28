Another cold and snowy day

It is starting off to be a very cold morning with temps in the 20′s and teens, and wind chills in the low teens and single digits. Snow showers will be possible in the west, with a better chance for snow in eastern New Mexico. Snow will continue throughout the day and overnight into Saturday. light done accumulations will be possible with most locations only picking up around 1-2″. Afternoon temps will stay cold in the 20′s and low 30′s. Temps will remain below normal over the weekend through New Years Day. Mild temps and more sunshine is on the way for the end of next week.