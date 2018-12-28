Alabama AG to review if Senate race tactics violated law

FILE - In this Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, file photo, Sen. Doug Jones, D-Ala., waits to speak at the dedication for the United States Courthouse for the Southern District of Alabama in Mobile, Ala. Alabama’s attorney general says his office is reviewing whether deceptive social media tactics used in last year’s U.S. Senate race might have violated the law. The Washington Post and New York Times reported that a social media researcher acknowledged testing misleading online tactics during Sen. Doug Jones' 2017 campaign against Republican Roy Moore. (AP Photo/Dan Anderson, File) (AP)