Texas state agency to make changes to foster care system

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The Texas Department of Family Protective Services is working to change the way foster care is monitored and provided in the Panhandle by asking for proposals from nonprofit organizations.
According to the request for application, the agency would have a nonprofit provide services that are now being provided by the state, under a 60-month contract.
The agency is now taking applications from potential service providers.
The changes would be part of a statewide effort to move towards a community-based model, rather than a one-size-fits-all model, to better meet the individual needs of children and families.
