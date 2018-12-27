Delta flight attendant dad spends Christmas in sky with daughter

(RNN) – Working over the holidays isn’t much fun, especially when it takes you away from home and family.
Hal Vaughn decided to make the best of it when he found out his flight attendant daughter Pierce was going to be flying on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
Using her benefits, papa Vaughn hitched a ride on every one of his daughter’s flights over the two-day period.
"Look ma we made it,” Pierce Vaughn posted on Facebook. “A special thanks to all of the patient, wonderful gate agents around the country and my perfect crew. He made it on every flight and even got first class RSW-DTW (Christmas miracle).”
The side-by-side pictures of Hal and Pierce Vaughn came courtesy of Mike Levy, a first-class passenger who snapped a selfie with dad and took a picture of his flight attendant.
“I had the pleasure of sitting next to Hal on my flight back home. His daughter Pierce was our flight attendant who had to work over Christmas,” Levy said on Facebook.
“Hal decided he would spend the holiday with her. So, he is flying on each of her flights today and tomorrow around the country to spend time with his daughter for Christmas. What a fantastic father!”
Yes, it seems he’s really earned his wings.
Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.