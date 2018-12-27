Dealerships removed from Ford lawsuit against Reagor, Dykes

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Ford Motor Credit is no longer pursuing their lawsuit against the Reagor Dykes Auto Group. But the suit is still ongoing against the two owners of the dealership conglomerate, Bart Reagor and Rick Dykes.
In a motion filed Friday, Dec. 21 and approved on Thursday, Ford Motor Credit moved to dismiss the lawsuit against the dealerships currently in bankruptcy protection, listed in documents as “Reagor Entities."
According to the motion, since the group went into bankruptcy protection on Nov. 2, Ford’s claims against the group are subject to an automatic stay provisions of the federal bankruptcy code.
But, according to Ford, the stay does not apply to Bart Reagor or Rick Dykes since neither man has filed for personal bankruptcy.
Because of that, Ford is now seeking their multi-million dollar lawsuit against the two men, referred to as the “Non-Bankrupt Defendants” in the motion.
On Thursday, Judge Sam Cummings granted the motion, stating the dealerships and companies are now open to civil action from outside claims, and that all previous claims specifically tied to the “Reagor Entities” that were part of the Ford lawsuit would move into a separate case.
Read Thursday’s full order below:
