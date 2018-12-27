Clovis recognized as ‘Great American Defense Community’

CLOVIS, NM (KFDA) - The Association of Defense Communities is honoring the City of Clovis with a “Great American Defense Community” designation.
According to the association, the honor recognizes communities that are home to active military installations and “represent the best examples of what communities can do to create great places for our military families to live and work.”
ADC cited Cannon Appreciation Day, Clovis Community College’s nursing program, Angel Arms and the Cannon AFB Newcomer Tour as reasons for the honor.
Clovis joins Bay County, Fla., Greater Columbia Region, S.C., the Middle Georgia region and the North Country-Ford Drum region of New York as 2019 honorees.
