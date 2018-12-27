Aretha Franklin to be honored with tribute show next month

FILE - In this Nov. 7, 2017 file photo, Aretha Franklin attends the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 25th Anniversary Gala in New York. The Queen of Soul will get a royal tribute from Alicia Keys, Patti LaBelle, Kelly Clarkson and more next month. The Recording Academy and music mogul Clive Davis will put on the special concert - "Aretha! A GRAMMY Celebration For The Queen Of Soul" - on Jan. 13, 2019, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File) (Andy Kropa)