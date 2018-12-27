Am snow and blowing snow

We’re waking up to snow and gusty winds this morning. light accumulations are possible to our north, but blowing snow will cause low visibility and snow drifts. snow showers will be possible in Amarillo this morning. Winds are out of the north at 25-35 mph and gusts up to 45 mph. snow will end by late morning and dry out this afternoon. Temps will be below normal in the 30′s and 40′s. we drop into the 20′s and 30′s Friday into Saturday. Another round of snow will be possible Friday into Saturday.