After wrestler forced to cut hair, NJ school district won’t send teams to events referee works

BUENA, NJ (CNN) - In an emergency meeting, the Buena Regional Board of Education decided it will not send its sports teams to any events officiated by the referee who ordered a black teen to cut his dreadlocks or forfeit his match..
The family of 16-year-old varsity wrestler Andrew Johnson says they’re grateful for the show of support after the incident.
“We have viewed the video footage that has gone viral and are deeply troubled by the embarrassment and humiliation our young student athlete endured,” said David C. Cappuccio Jr., superintendent of the Buena Regional School District. “District administration has been working diligently around the clock for the past several days collecting as much info as possible about the sequence of events occurring this past Dec. 19.”
Cappuccio also noted that the referee in question “is not an employee of our district and our board of education therefore has no control as to the extent to which he will be able to continue to work as a wrestling official.”
He added, “Our administration and board of education will continue to take any steps necessary to ensure that a situation like this never occurs again."
Johnson had 90 seconds to make the decision on cutting his hair, according to his family’s attorney.
The civil rights division of the New Jersey Attorney General's office and the state's athletic association looking into whether race played a role in the referee’s decision.
Gov. Phil Murphy tweeted, “No student should have to needlessly choose between his or her identity and playing sports.”
Johnson’s parents, in a statement, said their son “was visibly shaken” by the incident.
They also said the official was late to the match, had no issue with their son’s hair when he finally did arrive, and only once their son was on the mat did he threaten disqualification.
The parents said the referee said Johnson's hair "wasn't in its natural state," referring to the dreadlocks as "braids."
The rules indicate "a wrestler's hair cannot fall below the top of a shirt collar in the back, below his earlobes on the sides, or below his eyebrows."
For longer hair, “the wrestler has to braid his hair or hide it beneath a hair cover attached to his ear guards," none of which the referee allowed, said the parents, despite multiple pleas from the athlete, his coach and his trainer.
The state’s athletic association said the referee will not be assigned to moderate matches pending its investigation.
Its executive director, Larry White, added, “as an African-American and parent - as well as a former educator, coach, official and athlete - I clearly understand the issues at play, and probably better than most. I ask that everyone respect the investigatory process related to all parties involved.”
