Tatum Schulte name lives on in Canyon neighborhood

CANYON, TX (KFDA) - For one up-and-coming Canyon neighborhood, the name Tatum Schulte will live on forever.
Rright off the busy FM 2590 in Canyon is a growing neighborhood... full of new homes, and new streets.
However, one in particular may catch your eye: Tatum Schulte Lane.
“I think its a big testimony to Tatum and its a big testimony to this community that we live in,” said Shawna Schulte, Tatum’s Mother.
The Madison Park entrance pays tribute to the late Schulte, who passed away October 30, 2017 after a long battle with osteosarcoma.
“We’re going on our second Christmas without her and you know its hard, gosh its just hard,” said Shawna. “But we have to just keep going cause that’s what she’d want us to do.”
Tatum’s spirit lives on through the Schulte family’s Tatum Tough foundation. And, thanks to another family out of Canyon, a new street sign.
“Everyone is still backing and believing and I think that’s just what Tatum stood for you know,” said Shawna. “She just brought people together and changed the world and that’s every parents dream.”
Tatum’s friends and family now have another place to remember her. A few of them have snapped pictures next to the sign.
“One morning I got a picture with one of Tatum’s cousins sitting out here in the front of it, so I guess they had just put it up,” said Shawna. “It’s a great thing and it’s fun. It’s fun for the kids and it’s just something that you know she’ll never be forgotten and thank goodness.”
“This street is right beside a pretty big highway, so lots of people are going to see it,” said Tatum’s sister Shaylin. “Lots of people that live around this area know that [Tatum] likes to drive her golf cart around. So I know she’s looking down on us saying ‘lets go to my street, hey sissy where’s your street, wait you don’t have one.'"
A street they can always visit for a drive down memory lane.
“Tatum Lane... it brings you back all these great memories that we have of her, and what she did and you know just the resiliency that she put forth." said Shawna.
“Kids will change the world, we just have to sit back and let them," she said.
The Schultes said they plan to have a 5k run in the future that begins and ends at Tatum Schulte Lane.
Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.