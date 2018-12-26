It has been a stormy afternoon across the area as a powerful storm system approaches the area. this helped to spark off a line of strong storms some with strong winds and some hail to the size of quarters. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 7 PM this evening. There is also a Winter Weather Advisory in effect from 6 PM tonight through 6 AM tomorrow morning for the NW corner of the area into SW Kansas. 1″-3″ of accumulation will be possible. Thursday will be much cooler with highs staying in the 40s. Another chance for light snow arrives Friday and Friday night. It will stay cool for the weekend into next week.