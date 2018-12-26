Safety and maintenance upgrades coming to Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Amarillo’s airport is getting ready to embark on three construction projects focused on enhancing safety and maintaining airport operations.
One of the projects approved by Amarillo’s City Council will replace existing CCTV cameras and add new ones to keep everyone in the terminal safe.
“Additional cameras are being added at certain locations to provide us a better vantage point going forward to make sure that everyone going through this facility is safe and that we’re maintaining our security posture,” said Tyler Hurst, Deputy Director of Aviation.
Another upgrade will provide enhanced sight to those operating the airport at night.
“The air field electrical upgrades which will upgrade the air field lighting vault, all the circuitry as well as all the light fixtures and signage,” said Hurst. “As well as the airfield lighting control and monitoring system which is very crucial to conduct night operations at the airport, especially for commercial service.”
The city also approved a bid to replace the concrete joint sealant at the airport’s second runway and associated taxiways.
Hurst said this will help prevent any further deterioration of the concrete,
“When we’re able to provide and rehab every component on the airfield, what we expect is that we won’t have to touch, baring any other regular maintenance items, for close to 20 years,” said Hurst. “That reliability and serviceability with newer equipment is going to be really beneficial over the long run.”
Next up is to sign contracts and hold pre-construction meetings before the airport can begin to implement these upgrades
