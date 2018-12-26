Ronald McDonald House hosts Christmas Day dinner for families

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The Ronald McDonald House is continuing to make the holidays a little easier for families in a nearly 40-year tradition.
It's their hope to bring some peace to families at the house on Christmas Day each year.
“It’s something that we enjoy doing,” said Ronald McDonald House Board Director H.R. Kelly. “Cooking a big meal for them and as you can see, they’re all enjoying their meal and hopefully they enjoy the house when they’re here.”
One family who’s been helped over the years by the organization, returned to prepare the Christmas dinner.
“I first came here about three years ago and stayed on and off for four months and that was because I was receiving chemotherapy at Northwest Hospital just across the street,” said Faith Olsen. “Our house at the time was not in the condition where I could stay there safely so this provided a place for us to come sleep and clean up and just rest in between treatments.”
Having been in and out of the hospital at that time and staying at the Ronald McDonald House, they decided to give back to families going through the same thing.
“Even though we don’t have the ability to give a lot, this is something we can do, and see people, and just give them something,” said Olsen. “Because it is important to have a safe spot to come after you’ve been at the hospital for a while.”
“Nine years ago, somebody did it for us,” said Faith’s aunt Ginger Odell, who was also helped by the RMDH while having a daughter in the NICU. “And because three years ago, somebody was doing it for my niece and two years ago somebody else was doing it for my sister-in-law and her family. We have reason to be blessing back because they’ve blessed us so much.”
Olsen said while many choose to donate material items this time of year to help families, being surrounded by people to spend the holidays with can mean even more.
“We’re a new family, we haven’t done this before and we figured we might sing some carols and make our own food and try to make it feel homey for somebody,” she said. “Sometimes you want something completely familiar and something that you know and this is something we can do that people will know.”
“The holidays are going to be hard because you’re not in your normal,” said Odell. “Being here, you have a family and you have families who have been where you are and they understand and they support you and they love you and they will do anything you ask. And they’re going to try to think of all the things you won’t ask they’re going to look for those things and they’re going to do them.”
The Olsen and Odell family said other families helped by the Ronald McDonald House were able to come in throughout the evening and enjoy what was left of the food they prepared this afternoon.
