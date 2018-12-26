Randall Co. Sheriff: Wanted man tried to steal officer’s weapon, skipped bail

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Randall County officials are asking for help finding a man who they say forfeited his bail after being arrested for attempting to take an officer’s weapon.
According to judicial records, Jonathon Robert Mende was booked into the Randall County Jail in March of 2017 on charges of attempting to take a weapon from an officer, as well as criminal trespass and resisting arrest.
Officials say Mende is 5′10″, weighs 200 pounds and has red hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Randall County Sheriff’s Office at (806) 468-5800.
Those interested in a reward can also call tips into Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.
