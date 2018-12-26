Police searching for suspect after Clovis shooting

CLOVIS, NM (KFDA) - Police are searching for the suspect or suspects involved after a house shooting took place in Clovis on Christmas morning.
At around 5:19 a.m. on Tuesday, the Clovis Police Department was called to a home in the 100 block of Lydia Street after reports of shots being fired.
After further investigation, detectives with the Clovis Police Department Special Operations Unit discovered that the house had been shot at multiple times.
Witnesses said that after the initial shooting, they heard a single gunshot as a car passed the house and saw 46-year-old James Andre Williams fall to the ground in the house’s doorway.
Officials said Williams had been shot in the head. Although he was in and out of consciousness, Williams was still able to respond to officers.
Williams was taken to a Lubbock area hospital due to the severity of his injuries.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Clovis Police Department at (575) 769-1921.
