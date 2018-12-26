Person of interest in Levelland murder, missing persons case arrested in Hockley County

HOCKLEY COUNTY, TX (KCBD) - The Hockley County Sheriff’s Office has taken 57-year-old Ricky Don Henderson, the man who is currently a person of interest in a Levelland murder and missing persons case, into custody on a parole violation.
Jail records show Henderson was booked on Wednesday.
Ricky Don Henderson was recently named a person of interest in the death of 20-year-old Jeannie Quinn, a Levelland Woman who was found dead in Abilene in April. It was reported that Ricky Don Henderson was Quinn’s boyfriend at the time of her death and was the last person to see her alive.
When Abilene authorities found her in late-April she had a “hard-wire” wrapped around her neck and white bags on both hands. It was later determined she died during a “staged hanging.”
Ricky Don Henderson is also a person of interest in the 1993 missing persons case of Stephanie Meeks Henderson. She was last seen on Nov. 28, 1993 and it was reported she had an argument with her husband, Ricky Don Henderson.
Stephanie Meeks Henderson’s disappearance was not reported for several weeks because Ricky Don Henderson told authorities and her family she was picked up by a female friend and was staying in New Mexico. Stephanie Meek Henderson’s case has yet to be solved and foul play is suspected.
Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.