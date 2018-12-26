Over 850 Xcel customers without power after power pole fire

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - More than 850 Xcel Energy customers were without power after a power pole caught fire on Wednesday morning.
Xcel Spokesman Wes Reeves said the power went out in the area around South Travis Street and Southwest Third Avenue at 8:35 a.m. for about 45 minutes.
Reeves said when the weather is damp, sometimes the dust and debris that builds up on insulators can conduct electricity onto the pole, causing a fire.
Xcel switched all but about 25 customers to another source of power until repairs can be made.
