Over 850 Xcel customers without power after power pole fire
More than 850 Xcel Energy customers were without power after a power pole caught fire on Wednesday morning. (Source: KFDA)
By Britt Snipes | December 26, 2018 at 2:37 PM CST - Updated December 26 at 2:38 PM

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - More than 850 Xcel Energy customers were without power after a power pole caught fire on Wednesday morning.

Xcel Spokesman Wes Reeves said the power went out in the area around South Travis Street and Southwest Third Avenue at 8:35 a.m. for about 45 minutes.

Reeves said when the weather is damp, sometimes the dust and debris that builds up on insulators can conduct electricity onto the pole, causing a fire.

Xcel switched all but about 25 customers to another source of power until repairs can be made.

