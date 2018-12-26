New migrant crisis brewing in El Paso as ICE releases threaten to overwhelm border city

EL PASO, TX (CNN) - A Christmastime crisis is brewing near the Texas-Mexico border.
More than 1,200 undocumented immigrants are expected to be released into El Paso this week, with no apparent plan for housing.
That's in addition to the 700 migrants already left in the border town since Sunday.
Fear and uncertainty swirl around the bus station where they have been left.
"I came here with my wife and they separated us. Right now I don't know where she is,” said Augusto, a Guatemalan asylum seeker. "They told us they were taking us to a shelter. They didn't say they were taking us directly to the bus station."
Shelters in the border town have filled this week.
Political leaders such as outgoing Democratic Rep. Beto O’Rourke voiced frustration.
"We're trying to ensure that ICE gives the community notice next time, when they know that there's not going to be space in existing migrant shelters,” he said.
According to elected officials, El Paso sees roughly 2,000 immigrants a week, with one shelter holding about 200 people a day.
"This is our problem, right here, right now," said Joseph Gainor, a volunteer at the shelter.
About 90 miles north of the El Paso border crossing, an eight-year-old Guatemalan boy died in U.S. custody on Christmas Day.
He's the second Guatemalan child to die while being held by U.S. Customs and Border Protection this month.
"What's important, is that we get to the bottom of this and that we help every other child who comes to this country,” O’Rourke said.
With more migrants expected to arrive in El Paso, volunteers donated food while the community attempts to work out suitable shelters.
"I hope something can be done to help these people out,” Gainor said.
Copyright 2018 CNN. All rights reserved.