New Mexico Racing Commission to hold special meeting on Friday for racino

QUAY COUNTY, NM (KFDA) - The New Mexico Racing Commission will hold another special meeting on December 28 to consider granting a license that would allow a new facility for casino gambling and horse racing.
Clovis and Tucumcari are two possible sites for the development of the racino.
Three businesses in the running for the racino hope to bring the track and casino to Clovis, and one hopes to build in Tucumcari. Full House Resorts based in Las Vegas, Nev. is proposing a racino resort with a golf course and moving grandstand. L&M Entertainment, a joint venture from companies in Albuquerque and Illinois is proposing Curry Downs Racetrack and Casino.
Lordsburg is the third candidate for the racino, although it got a temporary restraining order to stop the decision because it said the evaluation process was unfair.
The commission’s Executive Director Izzy Trejo said it is unclear if commissioners will take any action at its meeting in Albuquerque on Friday. It did not award a license December 21 at a difference special meeting on the topics of both the legal action and the license.
While some proposals estimated operations as early as spring of 2020, others say construction and development could bring the racino to you in three years if approved by the commission.
