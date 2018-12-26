Holy cows: You’ve got to see this video

Balfour, ND (RNN) – Have you herd the news? A group of cows formed the shape of a cross in a cold North Dakota field on Christmas Day.
Laura Duscherer posted the video on her Facebook page.
“Merry Christmas from us to all of you! Hope you all are enjoying the holiday season with your family and friends,” Duscherer said. “We are so blessed to live the life we do with the cattle in the open beautiful country.”
As it turns out, this country cross had nothing to do with bovine believers, just a bit of holiday high jinx by the folks at Duscherer Grain and Livestock.
“Today we had a team effort and used the drone and fed the cows in the shape of a cross! Enjoy!”
There’s no doubt, plenty of people will be mooo-ved by this demonstration.
