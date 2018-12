Foggy start with low visibility. rain chances continue throughout the day. Some stronger storms are possible this afternoon with gusty winds and heavy rain. Temps will be warm in the upper 50′s and low 60′s. Thursday will be colder in the 40′s with dry conditions. A cold front will bring in much colder temps for the end of the week dropping us into the 20′s and 30′s. Snow chances are possible Friday into Saturday.