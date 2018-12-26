Colorado woman chases down porch pirate and gets package back

LAKEWOOD, CO - A Colorado woman went on an unexpected run days before Christmas, to chase down a woman who allegedly stole a package off of her porch.
Renee Abeyta was at her home doing chores when she says she got a notification on her phone saying there's someone at the front door.
A home surveillance camera appears to show the woman grabbing a package from Abeyta’s front porch.
But by the time Abeyta checked it out, the woman was gone.
"I looked at my ring videos and I saw what happened," said Abeyta.
So, she goes back outside and sees the suspect crossing the street, trying to get away.
Abeyta said she got in her car to corner the culprit.
The rest was caught on video.
WARNING: The following video contains profanity that has been bleeped
"I don't even know what came out of my mouth or even why I said what I did. It just happened," Abeyta said. "I was mad as hell. There was no way I was going to let her go. I would have ran for as many miles as I had to get my package."
After a one minute chase and some denial, the woman eventually gave Abeyta the package back.
