City view residents express concerns about trash in neighborhoods

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Some social media comments from residents in the City View neighborhood have shown concerns about the excessive amount of trash piling up in their alleys.
The Environmental Protection Agency reports that during the holiday season, Americans generate an increase of more than 25 percent in household waste.
Residents of the City View neighborhood have taken notice to this increase, and some residents seemed confused with the City of Amarillo’s holiday schedule changes for trash services and are wondering how long they will to wait until their trash will be cleared.
One comment said, “They never saw an announcement” and “[Their] trash has been full for days.”
Another resident said they are concerned about trash “ending up scattered across their neighborhood,” and one resident even put their trash in the back of their truck.
The City of Amarillo officials said the only change in trash pickup was on Christmas day.
If your usual trash pickup day is Tuesday, then the pickup route will change to today. If your trash has not been picked up yet, officials said it will taken care of by the end of the day.
The city says trash pick-up service will be provided on New Year’s Eve, but there will be no trash pick-up on New Year’s Day.
Routes which are regularly scheduled to be picked up on Tuesdays will be changed to Wednesday, January 2.
