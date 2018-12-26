Amarillo foster children get newly sworn-in CASA advocates just in time for Christmas

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - With eight new volunteers sworn into the Amarillo Area CASA, 23 children in the foster care system have advocates just in time for Christmas.
"Some of them are just working with individual kids, kids who are in the foster care system alone, and then other volunteers are going to be working with sibling groups who are in the foster care system together so that's kind of how eight were able to serve so many kids at once,” said Kelsi Vines, Director of Marketing & Training for CASA.
For one girl, this Christmas will be extra special.
"A young lady requested a CASA volunteer in court, herself, so that was really exciting to be able to provide her with an advocate right before Christmas and that's something she's been wanting and asking for,” said Vines.
A recent CASA volunteer says he wanted to have a positive effect on someone's life when looking for ways to volunteer.
"Always having those parents around who were listening and kind of help steer you in the right direction, I kind of thought of ways that just me being involved in somebody's life could help steer them and give them a helping hand,” said Tomek Gibaszek, a CASA volunteer.
A helping hand that can have the biggest impact during the holidays.
"It's really easy to kind of get overlooked I think, especially, with the hustle and flow of the Christmas holidays, it's really easy to kind of get lost,” said Gibaszek.
With holidays usually serving as a busy time for people, CASA says it was amazing to see so many people giving their time during the season to become advocates.
"We kind of think that during the holiday season, people are really used to giving their money through donations or they might donate toys or clothes, but to see people actually donate their time and so much of their time was actually really amazing to see,” said Vines.
These donations of time are granting an extra special gift for local foster children this Christmas.
If you’re looking to do more volunteer work in the New Year, the Amarillo CASA will hold four training sessions for new advocates on Jan. 22, 24, 29 and 31.
