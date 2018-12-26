Amarillo Crime Stoppers searching for suspect in trailer theft

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The Amarillo Crime Stoppers need help identifying a suspect who stole two camping trailers from a storage facility on December 12.
Two camping trailers were stolen from a storage facility located in the 6200 block of south Western.
Video surveillance shows the suspect driving a single cab Dodge Ram pickup that has a red grill, black front, black bed, and a silver cab and tailgate.
Police said the suspect took a 2010 Keystone Springdale camping trailer and a 1999 Forest River camping trailer.
If you have information about this crime, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400 or submit an anonymous tip online.
If your information leads to the arrest or recovery of stolen property, you could receive a reward of up to $1,000.
