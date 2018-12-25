Packages spill after FedEx truck overturns on MA highway

WESTWOOD, MA (WFXT/CNN) - A truckload of Christmas packages won’t end up under the tree in time for the holiday.
A FedEx truck flipped over on Interstate 95 in Westwood, MA, on the morning of Christmas Eve.
The crash caused some packages to spill out of the vehicle.
Fortunately, no injuries were reported.
Emergency crews later put the truck back on its wheels.
FedEx said it would still try to deliver as many of those packages as possible by the end of the day.
The company also planned to notify the customers whose deliveries were affected by the crash.
